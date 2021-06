Following an impressive showing at the NBA G League Elite Camp this week, Ohio State junior guard Duane Washington Jr. earned one of the final NBA Combine invitations offered to draft-eligible players. While he was not one of the original 69 very nice players who earned a combine invite on June 15, he was one of the 40 players invited to participate in the G-League’s Elite Camp, which is another way for draft-eligible players to showcase their skills in front of NBA scouts, coaches and executives. OSU’s E.J. Liddell was also invited to the camp.