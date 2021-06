President Joe Biden declared Thursday that the White House has struck an infrastructure deal with a bipartisan group of senators after discussing the massive plan to improve the nation’s roads, bridges and broadband earlier in the day. Some progressives have already dismissed the package as too small and would like to continue pursuing a bill through the reconciliation process that would include the investments that was in the administration's original bill. Biden vowed that he wouldn't sign a bipartisan infrastructure bill that other bill makes it to his desk as well. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined "Squawk Box" on Friday to discuss the deal.