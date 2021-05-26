Emily Blunt And John Krasinski Have Completely Different Opinion About The Aliens In A Quiet Place Part 2

Emily Blunt has shared in a new interview that A Quite Place could possibly turn into a trilogy. Speaking to Collider, the actress confirmed that director and husband John Krasinski “has a whole arc of ideas that could work.” She continued, “I think he just wanted to see how people responded to [Part II] before he fully engaged his brain on a third one. But he has a couple of great ideas on it.” Blunt further reaffirmed that it was her idea to name the sequel Part II and that a trilogy franchise could be on the horizon. “Why not?” she responded to the question of A Quite Place being designed as a trilogy, adding, “I always said when we were approaching this one, I said you need to think of it not as a sequel but this is chapter two. This is just a continuation.”