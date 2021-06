No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev continued his strong start at the French Open, eliminating American Reilly Opelka 6-4 6-2 6-4 on Friday to advance to the fourth round in Paris. The Russian hit 28 winners and committed 16 unforced errors against Opelka, moving his record to 21-5 on the season. He's hadhis first career wins at Roland Garros this week -- he was 0-4 before this year -- and should he reach the French Open final against anyone other than Novak Djokovic, he'll become No. 1 in the World in the next ATP rankings, supplanting Djokovic.