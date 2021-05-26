Cancel
Escondido, CA

A fiery two-vehicle crash injured a man on Felicita Road and Montview Drive (Escondido, CA)

A fiery two-vehicle crash injured a man on Felicita Road and Montview Drive (Escondido, CA)

On Monday night, a man received injuries following a fiery crash involving two vehicles on Felicita Road and Montview Drive.

The incident took place at about 8:20 p.m. when a motorist collided with another vehicle. According to the Escondido Police Department, the crash occurred on Felicita Road and Montview Drive.

The car had caught fire due to the crash and the impact partially ejected the driver. On arrival, emergency crews removed the driver from the vehicle and rushed him to Palomar Medical Center in critical condition. At this time, the authorities have not reported any other injuries as a result of the crash and the identity of the injured man has not been released.

The crash remains under review.

May 26, 2021

May 26, 2021

