Yesterday Eater published a gorgeous package that celebrates the many marvels of gas station food, and since the moment it dropped at 8:55 a.m. EDT, the internet has been in doing what it does best: hardcore quibbling. Who doesn’t enjoy a good quibble? As much as I love learning about things like the potato chip capital of the world and Wawa hoagies, I love having the opportunity to lecture anonymous strangers about the supreme virtues of Royal Farms’ fried chicken even more. This is not to say I believe it is superior to all the other gas station foods that were mentioned; I haven’t even tasted a solid 99% of them. I just like yelling about inconsequential things, because it helps me ignore all the other far more concerning things I should be yelling about.