New York state is one-third of the way to a new 10-day waiting period for those who want to buy a pistol. The state Senate passed S.1235 on Wednesday, with the legislation now forwarded to the state Assembly’s Codes Committee. The bill amends Section 826 of the General Business Law to state no firearms dealer can deliver any firearm, and no one can take possession of any firearm from a firearms dealer unless: 10 days have elapsed from the day the seller began the purchaser’s national instant background check and the dealer has received notice that the purchaser has passed all background checks required by federal, state and local law.