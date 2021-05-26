Animal Feed Additives Market (2021-2025) | Zoonotic Diseases Play Critical Role in Boosting Animal Feed Additives Market, States Fairfield Market Research
The animal feed additives market has borne witness to incredible growth in the recent past as a result of surging demand for processed meat, fish, and poultry. A number of epidemics such as avian and swine flu have directly benefited demand for animal additives. Animal feeds sourced from microorganisms are on track to register high demand over the forecast period ending in 2025.www.thedallasnews.net