Multi-County Crime Stoppers COLD CASE WARM-UP Danielle Sleeper- Missing Person- 2015
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX - Multi-County Crime Stoppers has received an anonymous donation to increase the reward to assist in the case of a missing adult- Danielle Sleeper. In conjunction with this supplemental donation, Montgomery County Crime Stoppers can offer a reward up to $21,000 for information leading to the felony arrest of any person related to Danielle Sleeper’s disappearance. This increased reward is offered for the next twelve months.www.woodlandsonline.com