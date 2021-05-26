Cancel
Montgomery County, TX

Multi-County Crime Stoppers COLD CASE WARM-UP Danielle Sleeper- Missing Person- 2015

By Steven Squier, Specialist
Woodlands Online& LLC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX - Multi-County Crime Stoppers has received an anonymous donation to increase the reward to assist in the case of a missing adult- Danielle Sleeper. In conjunction with this supplemental donation, Montgomery County Crime Stoppers can offer a reward up to $21,000 for information leading to the felony arrest of any person related to Danielle Sleeper’s disappearance. This increased reward is offered for the next twelve months.

