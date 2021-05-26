Multi-County Crime Stoppers COLD CASE WARM-UP Danielle Sleeper- Missing Person- 2015

Just after 1 am Thursday a resident on SH 105 East called 911 to report a pickup truck had flipped in their yard and the victims were trapped. Units from North Montgomery County Fire Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The caller then called beck and stated the driver who appeared impaired had run off into the woods. MCSO requested a K-9 unit however, the driver was quickly located and detained. There were no serious injuries to the two other adults or the 4-year-old child in the vehicle in the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a ditch full of very soft mud causing it to roll and come to rest on its side up against a large tree. Investigators believe if the soft mud had not had been there the outcome could have been much worse if the truck had struck the tree. The child was in a car seat however the top of the seat had broken away. A Montgomery County Precinct 4 DWI Unit responded to the scene and after doing a field sobriety test arrested Jimmy Ethan Torres, 20, of 1714 Baird Street in Houston. He is charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15-years of age and possession of a controlled substance.