Lakewood, OH

Former student files Title IX lawsuit against Lakewood Catholic school following sexual assaults

Posted by 
Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KBQ9O_0aC6EBwB00
(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

By Collin Cunningham

(LAKEWOOD, Ohio) A private Catholic school in Lakewood is the target of a lawsuit filed Tuesday by a former student who alleges that staff did little to intervene after his cross-country teammate sexually assaulted him during five attacks.

Title IX is a federal act that requires schools that receive government funding to protect their students from sexual discrimination, harassment or assault, according to Cleveland.com. The unidentified former student accused St. Edward High School of violating Title IX laws by failing to investigate his older teammate, also unnamed but referred to in court documents as Delinquent 1.

Records state the male suspect began pantomiming a sex act against the victim starting in a running camp during his freshman year at SEHS in 2019 and continued to do so, racking up nine criminal charges that he will soon face in the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.

One of the attacks involved other team members filming the incident and sharing it to social media, according to the lawsuit the victim's family filed with Cleveland's U.S. District Court.

“The students concocted, rehearsed and delivered a false narrative of ‘boys being boys,’ which the administration was quick to believe,” Jeffery Miller, the victim's attorney, told Cleveland.com. “St. Edward High School has not investigated any of the claims by the victim or any of the additional content provided to the school by the victim and his parents.”

Miller also described each incident, in which Delinquent 1 allegedly threw the victim to the ground, restrained his arms and proceeded to simulate a sex act, the first occurring at the weeklong cross-country camp in Bellville, Ohio.

The same thing occurred again when the runners met for a dinner prior to a meet in the fall of 2019, and again at a meet in Dayton, where the other teammates filmed the assault and shared it. When the victim's parents saw the video and took it to cross-country coach Nathan Brannen in August 2020, court documents say the coach responded that he "did not want to be responsible for supervision and, instead, only wanted to coach the team.”

Court records state that "None of the other students intervened and instead were all heard laughing [in the video]."

The suit accuses the private school of conducting a biased investigation in which administrators asked leading questions and ignoring testimony from the victim, who eventually left St. Edward in December 2020. The family of the victim is now seeking financial compensation for humiliation, harassment and emotional and physical anguish against their son.

Crooked River Chronicle

Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland, OH
ABOUT

Stay informed with the latest news, from politics to local education, government and sports, in the greater Cleveland area.

