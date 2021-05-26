IVF Services Market is expected to reach US$ 31,613.76 million by 2027 With Max Healthcare; Bloom IVF; CCRM Fertility.; OXFORD FERTILITY; Create Health (Create Fertility); and others

For Dr. Sanaz Ghazal, being a mother to three healthy children has been one of life’s most immeasurable blessings. Today, the fertility specialist and Founder of RISE Fertility has committed her life and career to helping her patients experience that same joy of parenthood. Specializing in advanced, patient-first fertility care, the concierge practice opened its doors in Newport Beach, California on April 6th, coinciding with Infertility Awareness Month. Taking cues from her own struggles with building a family as well as the needs and concerns of countless patients and couples desperate for support, Ghazal leads the charge in elevating the standard of fertility care in the U.S. and worldwide.