INSIGHT: How to nail an NHRA Top Fuel run

How much longer does Kyle Larson’s roll continue?. If he keeps it up through this week it could be another month or so before he slows down. But if history is a judge, he’ll be challenged at Sonoma, and not just because teammate Chase Elliott is NASCAR’s current road-course ace. Odd recent history for Larson at Sonoma. In his last three starts there (2017-19), he won the pole each time, and in the three before that, he was no worse than fifth in qualifying. But his average finish is 17.5, with his best being a 10th two years ago. Yeah, I know, all of that was before he was bedding down in the Hendrick stable.