Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

INSIGHT: How to nail an NHRA Top Fuel run

By Kelly Crandall
racer.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 3.8 seconds it takes Shawn Langdon to muscle his Kalitta Motorsports DHL Toyota Top Fuel dragster down the track, he’s processing a million things. OK, Langdon admits that might be a small exaggeration. But there’s certainly a lot going on, and Langdon puts in just as much work leading up to sitting on the starting line as he does during the run itself. Spend some time with him in the pits of an NHRA event, and it’s clear his mind is always going.

racer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhra#Safety Equipment#Top Fuel#Top Speed#Top Line#Nhra#Racer#Zmax Dragway#Wheel Speed#Fuel Top Off#Tune#Elimination Sunday#Time#Fast Reaction Times#Things#Muscle#Shield#Everybody Kind#Talk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Motorsportshendrickmotorsports.com

Race Recap: Hendrick Motorsports tames Dover in historic fashion

CONCORD, N.C. -- History was made at Dover International Speedway. For the first time in team history, Hendrick Motorsports' drivers finished 1-2-3-4, marking the fourth time in NASCAR Cup Series history that an organization has accomplished this monumental feat. “It was a great day for the organization,” said Hendrick Motorsports...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Speedway Digest

Shawn Langdon looks forward to the Four Wide Nationals

Heading into this weekend’s NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway, Top Fuel standout Shawn Langdon is looking forward to the chance to make history. He is the most recent Funny Car winner in the race and having moved back to the Top Fuel ranks, the former NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series has the chance to be the first driver in NHRA history to win in both Top Fuel and Funny Car at a four-wide event.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

NHRA returns to New England

The huge fanbase in the New England area is set to enjoy their first NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series action in two years, as the ground-shaking, 330-mph excitement returns to New England Dragway June 11-13 for the TascaParts.com NHRA New England Nationals presented by Bandero Premium Tequila. It is...
Motorsportskickinthetires.net

Rodgers returns to the Xfinity Series with Sam Hunt Racing

Will Rodgers returns to the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Sam Hunt Racing after two years away from the series. Rodgers last competed in Xfinity Series in 2019 with Brandonbilt Motorsports. In four starts, his best finish was 12th at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. His most recent start was in the 2019 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Texas Statespeedwaymedia.com

Alsco Uniforms partners with Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen for naming rights of the June NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway

Alsco, the global leader in uniform and linen rental services, to convey presenting sponsor naming rights to Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen for Texas Motor Speedway’s June NASCAR Xfinity Series race held the day before the NASCAR All-Star Race. Alsco’s support in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) is unrivaled: the company features...
MotorsportsTimes-Herald

Rixford’s Fox making name in NASCAR ranks

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of a two-part series on Rixford, Pa. native Scott Fox, an NASCAR award-winning engine assembler for the highly-successful Hendrick Motorsports team.) It’s a long way from Rixford, Pennsylvania to Charlotte, North Carolina … 625 miles to be exact. And it’s even farther to go...
Motorsportsstewarthaasracing.com

Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Mid-Ohio NXS Post-Race Report

Event: B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio (Round 13 of 33) Location: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington (2.258-mile, 13-turn road course) Format: 75 laps, broken into three stages (25 laps/25 laps/25 laps) Start/Finish: 9th /21st (Running, completed 78 of 78 laps) Point Standing: 14th (279 points, 279 out of first)
Texas State4state.news

Texas Xfinity, Truck starting lineups

AJ Allmendinger will start from the pole for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. He’ll be joined on the front row by Kaulig Racing teammate Justin Haley. The second row features Brandon Jones and Austin Cindric. The third row has Daniel Hemric and Michael Annett. Kyle Busch starts 14th.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Ryan Truex – SpeedyCash.com 220 Race Advance

SpeedyCash.com 220 | Texas Motor Speedway Race Advance|. Truex on Racing at Texas: “Texas is a track that I really enjoy racing at,” said Ryan Truex. “Hopefully we’ve gotten all of our bad luck out of the way for the year, and we can really show what our Marquis team is capable of this weekend.”
Texas Statespeedwaymedia.com

Toyota Racing – NXS Texas Quotes – Harrison Burton – 06.09.21

FORT WORTH (June 9, 2021) – Joe Gibbs Racing driver Harrison Burton was made available to media prior to the Texas race weekend earlier today:. HARRISON BURTON, No. 20 Offerpad Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing. How would you evaluate this season for you thus far?. “It’s been frustrating at times....
Motorsportslucasoilraceway.com

Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals Suites

Lucas Oil Raceway offers a variety of hospitality packages which include air-conditioned suites during the Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals. These locations offer your guests with a private place to enjoy “The Big Go” with prime vantage points of the action. Suites at the Lucas Oil Raceway dragstrip feature a capacity...
Motorsportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Weekend Preview: Texas Motor Speedway

The NASCAR All-Star Race makes its Lone Star state debut Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway (8 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) with a new six-round, 100-lap format and a cool $1 million paycheck for the race winner. The starting lineup for the first ever NASCAR All-Star...
MotorsportsSt. Augustine Record

NASCAR Q&A: When will Kyle Larson get off the gas, and what's with Keselowski?

How much longer does Kyle Larson’s roll continue?. If he keeps it up through this week it could be another month or so before he slows down. But if history is a judge, he’ll be challenged at Sonoma, and not just because teammate Chase Elliott is NASCAR’s current road-course ace. Odd recent history for Larson at Sonoma. In his last three starts there (2017-19), he won the pole each time, and in the three before that, he was no worse than fifth in qualifying. But his average finish is 17.5, with his best being a 10th two years ago. Yeah, I know, all of that was before he was bedding down in the Hendrick stable.
MotorsportsTop Speed

2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition

2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition. Chevrolet took over the Raceway at Belle Isle Park today to celebrate Corvette Racing’s dominant 2020 season by introducing the 2022 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition. In left-hand drive markets, Chevrolet will release just 1,000 of these distinctively styled Corvettes, which...