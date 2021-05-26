INSIGHT: How to nail an NHRA Top Fuel run
In the 3.8 seconds it takes Shawn Langdon to muscle his Kalitta Motorsports DHL Toyota Top Fuel dragster down the track, he’s processing a million things. OK, Langdon admits that might be a small exaggeration. But there’s certainly a lot going on, and Langdon puts in just as much work leading up to sitting on the starting line as he does during the run itself. Spend some time with him in the pits of an NHRA event, and it’s clear his mind is always going.racer.com