Tulalip Restort Casino now booking meetings, conferences and private events
Tulalip Resort Casino’s sales, catering and banquet staff continue a tradition of award-winning hospitality and are now assisting clients in planning private events through 2021 and beyond. With multiple health protocols and procedures in place, businesses and individuals can now book their events at one of the Northwest’s premier resorts, which features more than 30,000 square-feet of flexible meeting space for events of all sizes.www.northcountyoutlook.com