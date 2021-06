We’re about to get a new Marvel series on Disney+ (that would be Loki), but that doesn’t mean we can’t reminisce about WandaVision. Remember WandaVision, kids? I’m sure you do – it was a big deal when it dropped onto Disney’s streaming service back in January (Was it really that long ago? Yikes). While WandaVision has come to a close (unless we get a second season; I’m using a lot of parentheticals in this story), why don’t we take a look back at all the hard – and often invisible – VFX work that went into creating the series?