It’s one of fashion’s coolest combinations: sneakers and dresses. Sure, heels are pretty—and often worth the pain—but sneakers allow you to walk around all day and night without having to soak your feet afterward. Plus, sneaker styles become more fashion-forward than ever and look seriously incredible with all types of dresses (whether it be mini, midi or maxi). If you’re not yet an expert on pairing the two items, though, we have a few sneaker and dress outfit ideas to help inspire you. Each idea is totally shoppable, too, so if you’re realizing that your closet is lacking in both dresses and sneakers, we got you. Just thank us when your hot AF Instagram photos go viral.