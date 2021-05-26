Glass Fiber Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the glass fiber market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from evolution of glass fiber to S-3 HDI glass fiber high tensile strength and high modulus E glass fiber. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the Glass fiber market is expected to reach $10.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.1%. In this market, E/ECR glass fiber is the largest segment by fiber type, whereas transportation is largest by application type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growth in construction, transportation, and the electrical and electronics segments.