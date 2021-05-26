Proposed Bike Lanes on North Central Avenue Meet Stiff Neighborhood Opposition
A city of Phoenix plan to add bike lanes along a stretch of North Central Avenue is meeting fierce opposition from neighborhood residents. Transportation officials want to revamp the four-lane North Central Avenue between Bethany Home Road and the Arizona Canal into a three-lane road complete with bike lanes and a center turn lane. The bike lanes would be "buffered," meaning that while there wouldn't be a physical barrier protecting cyclists from vehicle traffic, a section of pavement several feet across would be marked to provide a clear visual divider between the bike and car lanes.www.phoenixnewtimes.com