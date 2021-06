Flatfoot Sam has been dabbling in the intricacies of music production ever since taking an interest in the Dance music industry from 18 years old. He kicked off his career with the releases of a few vinyl bangers in the early ’90s, which cemented his place in the industry. As of right now, Flatfoot Sam is crushing 2021 as his release ‘Ven a Bailar’ has begun to turn heads in the industry. Flatfoot’s take on electronic dance music is a quirky and inimitable mix-up of Leftfield and Triphop that incorporates speaker-splitting beats paired with the juxtaposing serenity of and underlying calmness of nature. His style and productions always carry huge emotion considering he has always been beguiled by the beauty and emotion conveyed through dance music.