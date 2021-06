“There are so many empty storefronts,” Julie Gaines tells me as we sit in her office above the Fishs Eddy shop on Broadway and 19th Street, retailer of a famously eclectic selection of plates, bowls, platters, glasses, and more. “I was going to open a museum of American restaurant china in a storefront.” But then her son, Ben Lenovitz, told her, “Why would you open a museum when you already have a museum here? Just find a way to invite people up.” On June 3, Gaines opens up this private area to those interested in the history of commercial dishware, evoking a lost era of hospitality.