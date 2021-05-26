Cancel
Monroe County, GA

K-9 helps catch motorcyclists fleeing deputies on May 16

By Steve Reece
mymcr.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonroe County K-9 Rocky subdued a fleeing suspect ending a chase that sent two motorcyclists to jail around 1:15 a.m. on May 16. According to the report released by the sheriff’s office, Cpl. Bruce Hughley called in a BOLO regarding two reckless and speeding motorcycles, a 2006 Suzuki GSXR750 and a 2012 Honda JH2 1000 traveling north on I-75. The bikers passed deputy Wade Kendrick near Johnstonville Road doing 92 mph and he noticed the motorcycles were without tags. He then pulled in behind them and began a pursuit that reached speeds over 140 mph while the riders were changing lanes without signaling.

www.mymcr.net
Person
Larry Sullivan
Monroe County, GAmymcr.net

Murder suspect clocked at 103

A Decatur man out on bond for murder charges in Washington, D.C. was arrested by Monroe County deputies on Tuesday for going 103 mph and for violating his probation. Monroe County deputy Jaleel Brown clocked a vehicle going 103 mph on I-75 north near the Rumble Road exit around 11:25 a.m. Brown said the driver started to take off, and then he saw discussion between the driver and passenger before the driver finally stopped. The driver claimed his pregnant female passenger had her water break in Warner Robins and he was taking her to the hospital at Emory. Brown said he was skeptical because that was a two-hour trip past several hospitals to go to another hospital. The woman had water spots on her clothes and mid-section but Brown said the water was dripping as if someone had thrown water on her. He also found a water bottle under her seat. The woman refused to say how far along she was in her pregnancy.
Culloden, GAmymcr.net

Ex-girlfriend swipes $10,000 from his account, woman loses her wig in fight

Two local men arrested for methamphetamine possession. Warrants for methamphetamine possession are being sought against a Culloden man and High Falls man after a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado was stopped by deputy Larry Sullivan on I-75 S near the I-475 split for failing to maintain lane and missing a tag light around 4:36 a.m. on April 28. The driver was stuttering when he told Sullivan he didn’t have a license and appeared to be extremely nervous. He said he was on his way home to Culloden.