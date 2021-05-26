K-9 helps catch motorcyclists fleeing deputies on May 16
Monroe County K-9 Rocky subdued a fleeing suspect ending a chase that sent two motorcyclists to jail around 1:15 a.m. on May 16. According to the report released by the sheriff's office, Cpl. Bruce Hughley called in a BOLO regarding two reckless and speeding motorcycles, a 2006 Suzuki GSXR750 and a 2012 Honda JH2 1000 traveling north on I-75. The bikers passed deputy Wade Kendrick near Johnstonville Road doing 92 mph and he noticed the motorcycles were without tags. He then pulled in behind them and began a pursuit that reached speeds over 140 mph while the riders were changing lanes without signaling.