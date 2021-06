After a dinner service during last week's round of FOX's Hell's Kitchen with magician Criss Angel and his wife as well as magicians Penn & Teller saw both the Blue and Red Teams disappointing, Chef Gordon Ramsay ordered each team to offer up two nominees. And after the smoke cleared, Chicago line cook Alex Lenik was shown the door (thinking it might have to do with that "breather"). This week, the following preview images, overview, and preview for "Young Guns: Stirring the Pot" finds the teams needing to learn to speak emoji if they want the win. Following that, a dinner service finds one team soaring to new heights- while another is still sputtering at the starting line.