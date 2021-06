Switzerland have called up Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel to their squad as a replacement for the injured Jonas Omlin. The Switzerland national team has announced that third choice goalkeeper Jonas Omlin suffered an ankle injury while warming up for their game against Wales on Saturday. He will not be able to take any further part in the European Championships as a result. New Borussia Dortmund signing Gregor Kobel has been called up as his replacement, and will join the Switzerland squad on Monday.