Flooding, stalled cars close intersection of West Seventh and Robison

The Texarkana Arkansas School District administration has continued to monitor the weather and, based on existing forecast, has determined it necessary to move today’s Arkansas High School commencement ceremony to the First Baptist Church Moores Lane – masks are optional. As mentioned in the graduation invitations, the ceremony at First Baptist Church will begin at 7:00 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Each graduate received ten (10) home-side stadium tickets during graduation practice. Only the ten (10) home-side stadium tickets will be used for guests to attend the ceremony at First Baptist Church. Due to space limitations, no visitor side or rain tickets will be used to enter the ceremony. The doors will close at 7:00 p.m. and remain closed until the conclusion of the ceremony. Late guests will be directed to the overflow area to view the ceremony via livestream.