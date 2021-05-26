Cancel
Texarkana, TX

Flooding, stalled cars close intersection of West Seventh and Robison

Texarkana Gazette
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe intersection of West Seventh Street and Robison Road has been barricaded and shut down due to flooding. Flooding at the intersection has continued through the morning and motorists continued to try and drive through the intersection, resulting in stalled vehicles, according to Texarkana Texas police. Funerals. UAH-T College Relations...

