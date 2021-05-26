Cancel
Business

Quantum Group pitches Lamborghini bid to Volkswagen

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago

BERLIN, May 26 (Reuters) - Swiss-based Quantum Group said on Wednesday its bid for Volkswagen’s Lamborghini unit could transform the sports car brand into a “spearhead of innovation” in technology and clean energy to the benefit all shareholders.

The newly established investor said the acquisition “would deliver attractive value to all shareholders and...would clearly be a key strategic benefit to the wider Volkswagen Group”. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

