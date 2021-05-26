Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Premiere: JoeFarr ‘Secret Trance Lover’

By Eoin Murray
djmag.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleUK techno producer JoeFarr returns in June with his first EP of the year, ‘Surface Tension’. He describes the four track release as one that’s “meant to be heard in a club but probably won’t be”, but we’d be inclined to disagree. JoeFarr pulls no punches across these storming techno tracks, flexing his knack for producing the biggest of big-room rhythms, without ever sacrificing their technical class. Once clubs re-open, these four tracks should be in the arsenals of many a DJ heading back into the wild.

djmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trance#Joefarr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicjuno.co.uk

Future Islands get the Egyptian Lover remix treatment

Hear the Future Islands’ electro-fication at the hands of Egyptian Lover. Future Islands (above) have shared three remixes of tracks from their 4AD project ‘As Long As You Are’; respectively by legendary LA dance producer Egyptian Lover, Moss of Aura (Gerrit Welmers’ solo project) and German DJ Alle Alle. Of...
Theater & Danceedmidentity.com

Dance to Trance and Listen to This EDCLV 2021 quantumVALLEY Playlist

In honor of the dazzling EDC Las Vegas 2021 lineup, we’ve curated a playlist for each stage starting with the sounds of quantumVALLEY!. Words alone simply won’t do justice for the elation we’re all feeling as the gates for EDC Las Vegas officially open on October 22, especially after a year of worldwide panic and loss. Many of us thought that we would never be able to pick up the pieces but here we are, getting ready to converge once again, under the electric sky. To celebrate the homecoming we’re taking this week to deliver a playlist from each major stage, beginning with quantumVALLEY!
Musiconeedm.com

Free Electro House Trance Dubstep Mixtapes

Another great reason for obtaining an electronic dance music mp3 file for free is that it’s really easy to locate them. They’re out there all over the Internet and are often available without much difficulty. There are even sites that provide these free electronic dance music downloads for different electronic dance music artists as well. Just type in ‘free electronic dance music’ and you’ll find a whole lot of sites out there that provide these. You just have to do a little searching around in order to be sure to pick a site that’s legit and offers quality downloads.
Musicjuno.co.uk

Roots / Lovers Rock

The 18th Parallel - "Rhythm" (3:59) Review: Geneva reggae label Fruits presents a new sub label named Skankin' Society Records, in collaboration with the local sound system of the same name. On the A side of this inaugural 7' we have Jamaican legend Cornel Campbell (of Studio One fame) with the 1975 vibe of 'Hold On', while over on the flip we have the version by The 18th Parallel's - the production team behind the record comprised of Antonin Chatelain and Mathias Liengme.
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Bizou – Tragic Lover

Bizou has delivered once again, this time with the hypnotizing sound of their first full-length album, Tragic Lover. The LP was released earlier this month, on June 4th. It’s made up of nine tracks and runs about 30 minutes all the way through. Comprised of big-name alternative rockers such as...
MusicEDMTunes

Maor Levi – Save The Last Trance

After offering a multitude of releases in recent years, Maor Levi presents ‘Save The Last Trance‘, and it’s out now on Anjunabeats. This track gives a profound melodic and progressive tone with classic trance elements and signature synth notes, taking us back. It holds the strident rhythm of trance, but...
Musicdjmag.com

Mala to reissue full back catalogue digitally via relaunched I&I label

Mala is set to reissue his back catalogue digitally for the first time. The dubstep pioneer will re-release his full solo and collaborative catalogue over the coming months, starting with a digital remaster of his landmark 2006 cut, ‘Anti War Dub’, which you can hear below. Reissues will encompass Mala’s...
MusicYour EDM

Bakermat releases highly anticipated sophomore album, ‘THE SPIRIT’

Last October, just eight months ago, Bakermat released his debut album, The Ringmaster. A vast change in style for the producer, the album was a particularly stunning accomplishment and one that would have landed on our Top Albums of 2020 list had we put out a Top 11 rather than a Top 10.
Musicearmilk.com

Anonymous indie pop-rock group godz releases new track “Kids”

One might think an essential part of being an artist or band is having the look, but not for indie pop-rock group godz. godz are an anonymous act, representing themselves collectively as a single figure. Their masked moniker forces us to focus on their sound – and what a unique and bright sound it is. Today, godz release their second single, “Kids,” along with a surreal, cartoon music video to fit.
MusicantiMUSIC

Deep Purple Expand Soundboard Series With 2002 London Concert

(hennemusic) Deep Purple will release a 2002 concert recording from London's famed Hammersmith Apollo on August 13th. Issued as part of the band's ongoing Soundboard Series - which makes use of rare live recordings from their archives - the February 22 event was part of the group's final tour with original member and keyboardist Jon Lord before he retired from the lineup and Don Airey moved from touring member to a full-time role.
MusicMetalSucks

Eighteen Visions Debut Vision of Disorder Cover

Eighteen Visions have released a cover of “D.T.O.,” the 1996 song originally by Vision of Disorder. “We first heard Vision of Disorder back in 1994/1995 when the demo tapes were brought back to OC by Excessive Force. It was unlike anything we had ever heard. The dual vocals were executed to perfection. When 18V were exploring new ideas while writing the Vanity album, VOD became a heavy influence when it came to blending the screams with clean vocals. We hope you enjoy our cover of ‘DTO.’ Thank you Vision of Disorder for having a long lasting impact and influence on our music.”
Musicmetalinjection

POWERWOLF Streams Powerful New Single "Dancing With The Dead"

Powerwolf will release their new record Call Of The Wild on July 9. The band is now streaming their new song and video "Dancing With The Dead", which if you're into cinematic music videos should be more than satisfying. Call Of The Wild is out July 16, and pre-orders are...
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Stream Norwegian post-metal band Sundrowned’s gorgeous debut album ‘Become Ethereal’

Norwegian metal band Sundrowned named their debut album Become Ethereal, and between that and the aesthetic of the artwork (see above), you can probably guess that is not exactly metal at its most devil-worshipping. This is a beautiful metal album, one that pulls from black and sludge metal as much as it pulls from post-rock and dream pop. It sort of finds the middle ground between Deafheaven and Alcest's "blackgaze" and the prettier side of Neurosis and Cult of Luna's post-sludge metal, and Sundrowned really breathe new life into the post-metal landscape. You can probably guess a lot of their influences, but they sound fresh, and Become Ethereal is a gripping album. Once you click play, it's hard to turn it off.
MusicYour EDM

GunFight Unveils “Heroes and Zeroes” With An NFT Drop

Following bass anthems such as the complextro-inspired “Future Punk” and the fiery single “Street Sweeper,” US-based talent GunFight is back with his fourth release this year, this time independently sharing “Heroes and Zeroes.” Throughout his long career, GunFight has received support by industry heavyweights such as Slushii, Zeds Dead and Jauz, as well as acclaim from a large number of established publications, yet is seemingly only getting started.
Musicthis song is sick

Cautious Clay Drops Cathartic New Album ‘Deadpan Love’

When it comes to genre blending indie pop, Cautious Clay is one of our favorite practitioners. We’ve been following the Cleveland artist’s latest album rollout and after a grueling wait, Deadpan Love is finally available for our listening pleasure in full. Cautious has built a reputation for introspective songwriting, tapping...
Musicmetalinsider.net

Leprous reveal music video for new single “Running Low”

From Norway comes Leprous, a band who brings with it a new single and video for “Running Low” from the album, Aphelion, due August 27 via InsideOutMusic. The successor to 2019’s Pitfalls, Aphelion was conceived as the result of the global pandemic. According to Einar Solberg:. “We had no plans...
Musicthis song is sick

Polo & Pan Deliver A Whirlwind of Adventure with New Album ‘Cyclorama’

The purveyors of the peculiar, Polo & Pan, have produced their way to our into our hearts and minds with their unique blend of kaleidoscopic, psychedelic electronic music. From the sedated and slinky, to the driven and bounce-inducing, the Parisian pair leaves no stone unturned in their boundary pushing sound, and their new album, Cyclorama, shows us just how far that sound has come.
LifestyleEDMTunes

Do Not Sleep Reveals Lineup of 2021’s Closing Party at Amnesia Ibiza

As one of the most prestigious venues of the White Isle, Amnesia continues to announce its long-awaited 2021 season in backward order. 7-year-old brand Do Not Sleep will host its Closing Party in Amnesia Ibiza on October 12th. Besides, if we take a look at this year’s celebration, we will find amazing artists.
New York City, NYEDMTunes

Gareth Emery Unveils METROPOLIS Trance Festival in New York

Trance veteran Gareth Emery is bringing a brand new festival to reopened New York City with some of the biggest names in the genre. Called METROPOLIS, a festival in the city, the event will feature two stages offering two different feels from each artist. The festival will take place at...