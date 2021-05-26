Premiere: JoeFarr ‘Secret Trance Lover’

Norwegian metal band Sundrowned named their debut album Become Ethereal, and between that and the aesthetic of the artwork (see above), you can probably guess that is not exactly metal at its most devil-worshipping. This is a beautiful metal album, one that pulls from black and sludge metal as much as it pulls from post-rock and dream pop. It sort of finds the middle ground between Deafheaven and Alcest's "blackgaze" and the prettier side of Neurosis and Cult of Luna's post-sludge metal, and Sundrowned really breathe new life into the post-metal landscape. You can probably guess a lot of their influences, but they sound fresh, and Become Ethereal is a gripping album. Once you click play, it's hard to turn it off.