Boothbay, ME

What’s up at the Food Pantry?

By Doreen Dun
boothbayregister.com
 15 days ago

The free distributions of food held by the Boothbay Region Food Pantry on two Saturdays during the past month were successful, allowing us to offer more food to the community. Why did the food pantry offer these free distributions? An important reason was to reach out to everyone!. A secondary...

www.boothbayregister.com
Bristol, MEboothbayregister.com

Bristol Marine crew joins CMBG in community build

A crew from Boothbay Harbor’s Bristol Marine recently volunteered their time at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens (CMBG), lending their considerable expertise to the construction of the Gardens’ newest exhibit, giant troll sculptures designed by internationally known recycled arts activist and artist Thomas Dambo. The series of mammoth, recycled-wood “giant trolls” underscores the Gardens’ 2021 theme focusing on the Maine woods, from their history to their ongoing importance to health, recreation, and the state’s economy.
Boothbay, MEboothbayregister.com

Garden Club beautification day

The Boothbay Region Garden Club held their annual "window box" event the morning of May 17 at the Boothbay Town Common. Flower boxes were planted and installed in several public locations in the area. Photos by Jim Singer.
Boothbay, MEboothbayregister.com

Rotary Star

Come join us on the Boothbay Railway Village lawn this Thursday, May 20 at 5:30 p.m. It will be so good to see you all. And amazingly no masks as long as you are fully vaccinated. We’ve been Zooming all winter, but it sure will be good to actually see you in person. Bring your chairs, drinks, dinner, friends, etc. We’ll catch up, have a short program, but mostly time to visit. These last spring evenings have been so long and so beautiful. The beautiful Village lawn is just the place to enjoy them. Thank you to the Railway Village for hosting us.
Boothbay, MEboothbayregister.com

BRYMCA: Community catalyst for good

A giant crane. Several strong arms and backs. Great technique. A big heart. These are all of the ingredients in Fuller Marine Services’ generous donation twice a year to the Boothbay Region YMCA. Every spring the company brings their crane truck and trailer to Camp Knickerbocker to help with the seasonal installation of the boating docks, and then every fall they pull out the docks before Lake Knickerbocker ices over for the winter. The docks are essential to camp programming by allowing our community’s youth to get out on the water in the summer months for swimming, boating, and fishing.
Boothbay, MEboothbayregister.com

American Legion

Memorial Day is just a few days away! This Saturday, May 22, the flags will be placed at all the veteran grave sites in the Boothbay peninsula. Chris Armstead, our Americanism Officer for the Post, is coordinating this effort and has contracted the person responsible for each of the cemeteries. The Hall will be open at 7:30 a.m. on the 22nd for the flags to be picked up. Flags will be placed at Evergreen Cemetery starting at 9 a.m. As a reminder, if you know of a veteran grave that doesn't have a Legion flag holder, let Chris know by calling 633-4487.
Maine StateWGME

PHOTOS | Rare Maine lobster finds a home at UNE

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The University of New England’s Marine Science Center in Biddeford is now home to another rare lobster. The split-colored lobster came to UNE late last week thanks to a donation by Eric Payne from Inland Seafood Corporation. [Hallowell business receives rare blue lobster in shipment]. According to...
Damariscotta, MElcnme.com

Diaper Bank Adds New Distribution Sites

The Ecumenical Diaper Bank has been weathering this year of changes thanks to the flexibility and generosity of the community. Though struggling with aspects of the pandemic, the weekly distribution of diapers has continued. The diaper bank has added two new distribution locations. Low-income families can now get a diaper...
Boothbay, MEboothbayregister.com

Boothbay Farmer’s Market begins May 20

The Boothbay Farmers’ Market starts their season on Boothbay Town Common on Thursday, May 20th. They will be on the Common every Thursday through Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. Dan Sortwell of Big Barn Coffee, market president, said, “We have 23 members this year, including new member Stewart & Reid Bakers, a gluten-free bakery in Southport. Other local members include Boothbay Craft Brewery & Tavern in Boothbay and Mana Medicinals in Boothbay Harbor.”
Maine Statenrcm.org

My Maine This Week: Betsey Foster

NRCM member Betsey Foster of Greenwood, Maine, shares some beautiful photos she took in Western Maine last summer. Thank you, Betsey, for these photos and for sharing the beauty found in the woods in this part of the state. What plants are you seeing during your time outside in Maine...
Boothbay Harbor, MEwiscassetnewspaper.com

What is Working Waterfront?

Boothbay Harbor has eight land use districts that detail how land in various areas can be used. Residents of the town of Boothbay Harbor established a new “Working Waterfront District” by public vote in May of 2019. According to our town code, “The intention of this land use district is to protect traditional commercial water-dependent uses, such as commercial fishing, boat building, marine service and repair, etc., from other competing but incompatible uses; to conserve points of public access to coastal waters; and to give preference in identified areas to commercial water-dependent uses over recreational and residential uses.” The Working Waterfront District currently encompasses four commercial piers starting at the town owned fish pier and continuing to The Boothbay Lobster Wharf. The Boothbay Region Maritime Foundation (BRMF) is working to rebuild two piers in this area, one at the old Boothbay Region Fishermen’s Co-op and one at Carter’s Wharf, formerly the Sea Pier. This small section on the east side is vitally important to our fishing industry. More than that, it is an important part of our cultural identity and our maritime heritage. You can support this project and the educational efforts of BRMF by sending a tax deductible donation to PO Box 285, BBH, ME, 04538 or visit their website at https://www.boothbayregionmaritimefoundation.org/.
Boothbay, MEboothbayregister.com

Dine out May 15 to help BRHS class of 2022

Emerson Harris, president of the junior class at Boothbay Region High School, is urging families and friends to dine out at local restaurants on Saturday, May 15. Harris said several restaurants are contributing to the BRHS class of 2022 because the annual junior prom, usually the biggest fundraiser for the junior class, is not being held this year.
Boothbay, MEboothbayregister.com

Can anyone name the product processed here?

This 1970s picture shows a thriving business on the east side of Boothbay Harbor. Can anyone name the product that was processed here? Does anyone have any information about Malpeque or the Santa Lucia they would like to share? This photo and many others are part of the Boothbay Region Maritime Foundation Research Collection available for all to see at the Penobscot Marine Museum website. You can also view a hard copy at the Boothbay Region Historical Society.