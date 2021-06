The TV studio with the weird lowercase name behind HBO's new hit Mare Of Easttown, wiip, have signed to adapt Todd McFarlane's Spawn spinoff Sam And Twitch as a TV series. Sam And Twitch were the two characters, police detectives Sam Burke and "Twitch" Williams, created by Todd McFarlane, with a little help from Lance Gueck, for the first issue of Spawn back in 1992 and have been regular members of the series over thirty years, including their own spinoff comic books by Brian Bendis and others. Jason Smilovic and Todd Katzberg are the creators and showrunners behind the drama series Condor which airs its second season on Epix in the fall. They will adapt the project and serve as executive producers, as well as Todd McFarlane and Sean Canino for McFarlane Films, and wiip's Paul Lee and Mark Roybal.