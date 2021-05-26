Un-bee-lievable swarm lands in Forsyth yard

A Monroe County music pastor and his wife were able to nurse a pet fawn recently. Leighton Akins, music minister at Maynard Baptist Church, noticed that a car had struck a deer and killed it near his home in Jones County. While the mother died, the baby fawn trailing her survived and they found it trapped in some vegetation. They freed the baby deer but then the fawn jumped into a nearby creek. Finally the family fished the baby deer out of the creek and took him home to care for him until they could find shelter for him. Akins said they turned the fawn over to a state wildlife rehabilitation officer but enjoyed the fawn while they had it. (Photo courtesy Matthew Bishop)