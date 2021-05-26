Un-bee-lievable swarm lands in Forsyth yard
A Forsyth couple thought they had hit the honey pot when they landed a visit from a swarm of bees. John and Joy Ham noticed the bees had gathered on a fig tree in the yard of their East Main Street home two weeks ago. John Ham said rather than being frightened by the stinging bees, he finds them very interesting to watch and noted they’re good for his crops. And local beekeeper Tommy Moon was going to be the lucky recipient of the new swarm. But the next morning, before Moon could catch the bees, they had all disappeared, except for one, said Ham. Still, the photo is pretty impressive.www.mymcr.net