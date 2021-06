Among several industries that have taken a great down surge due to crises created due to COVID-19, healthcare is also one of the sectors struggling to generate revenue. Since the pandemic is a prevailing condition, medical practices consider telehealth as an excellent option in order to deal with the public health emergency across the country. Moreover, telemedicine can be used for both patients with or without corona virus so as to safeguard high-risk patients, healthcare workers, and the entire healthcare sector from the virus spread.