Moody takes kitten, dog fishing

You may remember the story I wrote about my friend Josh Moody several months back. I do believe Josh would rather fish than eat! He recently adopted a kitten that was found by his neighbor in a railroad box car. His neighbor works for the railroad and heard a kitten in a car and rescued 3 kittens and brought them home. Josh took one and named him Sirus. He told me Sirus loves to go fishing with he and his dog Roscoe. Sirus even rides around with Josh and Roscoe in his truck. He came by my office and I got to meet the soon to be famous fishing kitty. Sirus has his own basket in the truck and Roscoe seems smitten with him.