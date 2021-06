LANCASTER COUNTY – State Police in Lancaster are investigating a fatal crash. It happened Tuesday, June 22 at 11:46 a.m. in Little Britain Township. A southbound vehicle was in the 200 block of Little Britain Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree on the north side of the road. The operator of the vehicle was found dead inside. The Lancaster County Coroner responded to the scene. The victim has not yet been identified.