Chase of the Week for May 26
Date and time? May 16 around 1:15 a.m. Names of drivers? Milton McClendon & Zory Amir Beavers. Where were drivers from? McClendon: Atlanta, Beavers: Decatur. How did it end? Near High Falls Road, deputy Wade Kendrick was able to get alongside the motorcycle driven by Milton McClendon and used his patrol car to channel the bike into the left emergency lane. McClendon then laid his motorcycle down and fled on foot running across all lanes of I-75 South and disappeared into the woods. Deputies later found him in a clearing and were assisted by K9 Rocky in making the arrest. Beavers was arrested at milepost 222 after being stopped by Sgt. Chris Sherrell.www.mymcr.net