VMware patches another severe security bug

By Mayank Sharma
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

VMware has patched a remote code exploitation vulnerability that once again plagued its popular vCenter Server. The issue this time around existed in a plugin in the vSphere HTML5 client. Whether you used the impacted Virtual SAN Health plugin or not, the fact that it lacks input validation, enabled malicious users to exploit it to execute commands with unrestricted privileges on the underlying operating system that hosts vCenter Server.

TechRadar

TechRadar

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

