Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

U.S. state treasurers warn Kerry not to pressure banks on climate

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - Treasurers from 15 U.S. states warned U.S. climate envoy John Kerry in a letter this week that they could withdraw assets from any banks that reduce loans to fossil fuel companies, following reports that the Biden administration has pressured financial institutions over such loans.

Riley Moore, state treasurer of coal and natural gas producing West Virginia, said the Biden administration’s efforts would, if enacted, cripple fossil fuel companies and threaten jobs of thousands of workers in his state.

States would consider how banks handle the issue "before entering into or extending any contract" with them, said the letter here led by Riley and signed by treasurers from Pennsylvania, Ohio and other states, sent on Tuesday to Kerry.

“We intend to put banks and financial institutions on notice of our position, as we urge them not to give in to pressure from the Biden administration,” the letter said, pointing out that states have billions of dollars of assets in U.S. banks.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The administration has not issued any orders that would penalize U.S. banks for making loans to fossil fuel producers, but has pushed for restrictions.

Last week, President Joe Biden directed federal agencies to assess and mitigate the risks that climate change poses to businesses and the U.S. financial system.

Climate activists said the executive order sent a powerful signal to U.S. banks, insurance companies and asset managers to stop funding fossil-fuel projects.

Combined, the 15 states signed to the letter manage at least $600 billion in government accounts, said Jared Hunt, the deputy treasurer-communications director in the West Virginia Treasury.

In April, Republican senators including Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, wrote a letter to Kerry saying if the administration wants to diminish fossil energy production it “should not misuse financial regulators” but seek to have laws amended through Congress. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by David Gregorio)

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
John Kerry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasurers#U S State#U S Government#U S Agencies#Federal Regulators#Government Agencies#U S Companies#The State Department#Republican#West Virginia Treasury#U S Banks#U S States#Climate Change#Climate Activists#State Treasurer#Financial Regulators#Financial Institutions#Federal Agencies#Government Accounts#Financial System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & Courtsq957.com

U.S. Treasury’s Yellen says Congress needs to fund debt relief programs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Thursday that debt relief for poor and developing countries would be hampered without new funding, while $2.7 billion in current unmet U.S. commitments to the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and other institutions would grow. Yellen, in prepared remarks...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. vows to review trade cooperation with Nicaragua if elections unfair

The United States is prepared to review "trade-related activities" with Nicaragua, including Managua's participation in a Central America free trade agreement, if the country's coming elections are not free and fair, a senior State Department official said on Thursday. Julie Chung, acting assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere Affairs,...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Fresh hurdles push timeline on getting China bill to Biden

Sweeping legislation to bolster U.S. technology manufacturing in an effort to make the nation more competitive with China is on track to be one of the few major bipartisan achievements this year — but not without overcoming additional hurdles in the House. Following Senate passage on Tuesday after a grueling...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Senate panel unveils $78 billion surface transportation bill

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee unveiled on Thursday a bipartisan surface transportation bill that would authorize $78 billion over five years, including sharply higher passenger rail funding, along with tougher auto safety requirements. The bill includes more than $19 billion in grants for U.S passenger railroad Amtrak over five years,...
Congress & Courts985theriver.com

Warren: U.S. government needs to confront crypto threats ‘head on’

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday called on U.S. policymakers to directly tackle issues presented by the growing use of cryptocurrency, while saying a Federal Reserve-backed digital currency shows “great promise.”. Democrat Warren, a prominent Wall Street critic and consumer advocate, said cryptocurrency’s promise of boosting everyday...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Associated Press

US-China relations: Biden’s trade strike force sees US turn to aggressive ‘industrial policy’ to counter Beijing

US efforts to combat unfair trade practices with a new strike force and provide government support for American businesses highlight the Biden administration’s “more aggressive” stance towards China, as well as its willingness to implement “industrial policy” to maintain international dominance, analysts say. The White House announced on Tuesday that...
IndustryBBC

Keystone XL pipeline halted after Biden blocks permit

The Keystone XL pipeline's developer has halted all construction on the project months after its permit was revoked by the Biden administration. The pipeline was set to carry oil 1,200 miles (1,900km) from the Canadian province of Alberta down to Nebraska. Environmentalists and Native American groups had fought against the...
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...