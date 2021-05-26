Embracing cloud could net your company billions

The Global Vulnerability Management Software Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Vulnerability Management Software Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Intel Corporation, Tripwire, Inc., Qualys Inc., McAfee LLC, VMware, Inc., Splunk Inc., Rapid7, Inc., Tenable Network Security, Inc., Dell Inc. & SVM TECHNOLOGY INC. etc have been looking into Vulnerability Management Software as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.