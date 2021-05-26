Cancel
Embracing cloud could net your company billions

By Abigail Opiah
TechRadar
 15 days ago
A study from digital consulting company Infosys has found that enterprises could add up to $414 billion per year in net profits through effective cloud adoption. The firm’s research arm surveyed over 2,500 companies across six regions: the US, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand. With the findings,...

