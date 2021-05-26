Kim Kardashian West sued by domestic workers, accused of improper pay, not giving breaks

© Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West is in the middle of a court battle alleging that she failed to properly compensate cleaning staff at her California home and did not allow them to take breaks.

According to a lawsuit filed Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, seven plaintiffs did not give a specific dollar amount that they are seeking from Kardashian West, but said that "the matter in controversy, exclusive of interest, exceeds $25,000," NBC News reported.

Kardashian West's former employees accuse the reality TV star of withholding 10 percent of their pay and not reporting their employment to tax authorities, according to NBC.

"Plaintiffs never received any paystubs, were not paid on regular pay periods, were not given their required meal and rest breaks, were not provided a means to record all their hours, were not paid all their hours, were not reimbursed for employment expenses, were not paid all their overtime wages, and were not paid their wages upon termination of employment," Los Angeles attorney Frank Kim included in the suit.

A Kardashian West spokesperson refuted the lawsuit's claims, telling the news outlet that the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star can not be held responsible.

"These workers were hired and paid through a third-party vendor hired by Kim to provide ongoing services," the spokesperson told NBC News. "Kim is not party to the agreement made between the vendor and their workers, therefore she is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff. Kim has never not paid a vendor for their services and hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon."

