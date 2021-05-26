SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES TWENTYNINE PALMS HIGH SCHOOL STADIUM PROJECT
Among the numerous topics for the Morongo Unified School District board of trustees to tackle at last night’s meeting, was a proposed $2 million plan for the modernization of the sports stadium at Twentynine Palms High School. After viewing a presentation on the plan from district Director of Maintenance and Operations David Daniels, the board voted unanimously to begin the planning phase by authorizing bids for the project, including replacement synthetic turf and synthetic track. Reporter Andrew Dieleman has more from the meeting…z1077fm.com