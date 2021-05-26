Cancel
Twentynine Palms, CA

TWENTYNINE PALMS WATER DISTRICT BOARD MEETS THIS AFTERNOON

By Z107.7 News
 15 days ago

The Twentynine Palms Water District will host its’ monthly Board of Directors meeting this week to address local water-related issues. Reporter Heather Clisby has the details…. The Board of Directors of the Twentynine Palms Water District will gather this week to consider approving a resolution to adopt the annual budget...

