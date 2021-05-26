CRASH IN YUCCA VALLEY AFTER DRIVER FALLS ASLEEP
A driver who fell asleep at the wheel caused a traffic collision in Yucca Valley early Tuesday morning (May 25). Around 5 a.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Old Woman Springs Road and San Juan Road in Yucca Valley for a report of a traffic collision. Arriving deputies found a vehicle on its side blocking northbound lanes of traffic. Deputies determined the unidentified driver had fallen asleep while driving north on Old Woman Springs Road, causing the accident. The driver, who was uninjured, was located outside of the vehicle and was treated at the scene by medical personnel.z1077fm.com