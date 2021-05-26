Cancel
Yucca Valley, CA

CRASH IN YUCCA VALLEY AFTER DRIVER FALLS ASLEEP

By Z107.7 News
z1077fm.com
 15 days ago

A driver who fell asleep at the wheel caused a traffic collision in Yucca Valley early Tuesday morning (May 25). Around 5 a.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Old Woman Springs Road and San Juan Road in Yucca Valley for a report of a traffic collision. Arriving deputies found a vehicle on its side blocking northbound lanes of traffic. Deputies determined the unidentified driver had fallen asleep while driving north on Old Woman Springs Road, causing the accident. The driver, who was uninjured, was located outside of the vehicle and was treated at the scene by medical personnel.

Hesperia, CApaininthepass.info

Fatal Pick-Up Truck Pulling RV Trailer Rollover Crash In Hesperia NB I-15

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> California Highway Patrol was alerted to a single-vehicle rollover involving a pickup truck pulling a travel trailer on northbound Interstate 15 about a mile after the Main Street exit in Hesperia Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire...
Hesperia, CAvvng.com

Woman killed in crash on 15 freeway in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) –– A woman was killed Saturday morning in a crash on the 15 freeway in Hesperia. The call was dispatched just before 10 a.m., Saturday, May 15, on the northbound 15 freeway about half-mile north of Main Street. When San Bernardino County Fire arrived on scene, they...
Hesperia, CAvvng.com

Coroner ID’s 10-year-old killed in crash on I-15 in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified a 10-year-old boy who was killed in a crash Saturday morning as Alexander Jacob Westendorf of Hesperia. The crash happened at about 9:49 am, on the northbound 15 freeway approximately one mile north of Main Street. For unknown reasons,...
San Bernardino County, CAVictorville Daily Press

2 survive crash of small plane in Cedar Glen

Two people survived the crash of a single-engine plane in the Cedar Glen area of the San Bernardino Mountains on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The Cessna 210 crashed en route from Chino to Big Bear City, according to FAA spokeswoman Elizabeth Cory. Air traffic control lost radio contact with the aircraft shortly before the crash, she said.
San Bernardino County, CAz1077fm.com

2 SMALL FIRES FRIDAY

San Bernardino County firefighters responded to two small fires Friday. Battalion Chief Bob Evans said there was a motorhome fire in Western Hills Estates and a rubbish fire in Landers that burned around 100 tires. No additional information was available.
California StateNapa Valley Register

2 survive crash of small plane in California mountains

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (AP) — Two people survived the crash of a single-engine plane in mountains east of Los Angeles, authorities said. The Cessna 210 crashed Saturday afternoon in the Cedar Glen area of the San Bernardino Mountains, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The conditions of the pilot and passenger...
Colorado Statezachnews.net

Needles, CA: Deputy Casey Solomon from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station receives Lifesaving Award.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information and Press Release):. Needles, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has announced that Deputy Casey Solomon from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station has received the Lifesaving Award. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, “On March 26,...
Yucca Valley, CAz1077fm.com

YUCCA VALLEY MAN ARRESTED, ACCUSED OF STEALING A DIRT BIKE

A Yucca Valley man has been arrested following an investigation into a stolen dirt bike. Sunday (May 9), deputies responded to the 58000 block of Pueblo Trail for a theft report. The victim told deputies that his residence was broken into and his 2004 Honda CRF450 dirt bike had been stolen. The victim posted a photograph of the stolen off-road bike on social media websites within the Morongo Basin and, with the help of the community, the victim’s bike was recovered Tuesday (May 11) in Twentynine Palms. Deputies identified the suspect as Michael Lee Shepherd, 43, of Yucca Valley. Wednesday (May 12) a felony warrant was issued for Shepherd’s arrest for burglary and he was arrested that same day. Michael Lee Shepherd was booked into the Morongo Basin Jail with his bail set at $25,000.
Yucca Valley, CAz1077fm.com

YUCCA VALLEY MAN ARRESTED, ACCUSED OF MAKING CRIMINAL THREATS

A Yucca Valley man was arrested Thursday (May 13), accused of making criminal threats. Just before 10 p.m., Sheriff deputies responded to the 56000 block of Mountain View Trail in Yucca Valley for an unknown problem. Upon arriving, deputies located Edward Gonzales, 31, seated in a pickup truck parked in front of the residence. During an investigation, deputies located a rifle in the back seat of the truck and learned that Gonzalez had threatened a resident of the home with the rifle if his girlfriend did not exit the residence. Edward Gonzalez was arrested for investigation of making criminal threats and was booked into the Morongo Basin Jail with his bail set at $50,000.
Joshua Tree, CAVictorville Daily Press

Two people arrested after pursuit, armed robbery at AirBnB in Joshua Tree

Authorities arrested a Joshua Tree man who they believe robbed a group of men at an AirBnB with a rifle and later fled from deputies. Christopher Ernesto Arrellano-Casas, 26, was booked into county jail on suspicion of residential robbery, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday. Deputies responded to...