Do you know what to do if you see a pet in a hot car? Here are 7 tips

Normally when I offer up these kinds of posts, its’ because I’ve got something on loan for a few weeks. This one’s a bit different…I bought a RC30!. I’m not entirely sure what my plan is with it for the long term, but right now I’m using it as a commuter (I put 500 miles on it in the last 7 days). It’s got ~2,000 miles on it now and I’m going to have it serviced tomorrow. First on the list is some turn signals (already on order), and I’m also on the hunt for a 17″ rear wheel so I can upgrade the rear tire (please let me know if you’ve got one for sale).