Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Do you know what to do if you see a pet in a hot car? Here are 7 tips

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleLeaving pets locked in cars when the weather gets warmer can be deadly. High temperatures can cause irreparable organ damage and even death, according to the Humane Society. It doesn't have to be that warm outside for a car to become dangerously hot inside. According to the Humane Society, when it's 72 degrees outside, the temperature inside your car can heat up to 116 degrees within an hour. When it's 80 degrees outside, the temperature inside your car can heat up to 99 degrees within 10 minutes.

connecticut.news12.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Cars#Rescue Pets#The Humane Society#Samaritans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

What to do if you see an animal in distress from severe heat

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you live in Las Vegas, Henderson, unincorporated Clark County or North Las Vegas, you are subject to an ordinance that more-or-less requires pet owners to install misters, swamp coolers or air conditioning units when temperatures exceed 105 degrees. The extreme heat is lingering into the...
Carsbike-urious.com

What Do You Want To Know? 1990 Honda RC30

Normally when I offer up these kinds of posts, its’ because I’ve got something on loan for a few weeks. This one’s a bit different…I bought a RC30!. I’m not entirely sure what my plan is with it for the long term, but right now I’m using it as a commuter (I put 500 miles on it in the last 7 days). It’s got ~2,000 miles on it now and I’m going to have it serviced tomorrow. First on the list is some turn signals (already on order), and I’m also on the hunt for a 17″ rear wheel so I can upgrade the rear tire (please let me know if you’ve got one for sale).
Public SafetyFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Do you know what a "water watcher" is at a swimming pool?

In the hot summer months, there's no better way to cool down than in a swimming pool. But, it's important to remember safety at all times. Budah talked with Dr. Dustin Monroe, the Director of Children's Services for MountainStar, for some safety tips. He said every year about two dozen...
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Do you know what to do if you encounter a black bear?

The most obvious choice: walk away, but then determine if you inadvertently attracted the bear and do something about it. Here in northern Wisconsin, black bear sightings aren’t terribly unusual. They’ve even been spotted within the Merrill City limits with enough regularity that, while a curiosity, they aren’t generally cause for alarm.
Environmenttheorcasonian.com

Are you or someone you know in heat crisis? Hot tips for hot temps

||| FROM BRENDAN COWAN for DEPARTMENT OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT |||. While island temps are considerably lower than on the mainland, it’s hot today and will be again tomorrow. There are a number of common-sense precautions listed below to minimize the impact, but if you or someone you know are in crisis due to the temperatures, please call 911 to notify San Juan County Dispatch.
Healthmigraine.com

What Do You Do?

I remember having “headaches” in kindergarten...going to the nurse in every grade and getting the standard aspirin and laying down. Now that I’m about to turn 50 and have tried at least 50 or more medications from my primary care provider and a few from my neurologist, nothing has actually worked.
Carsfooyoh.com

Sudden Car Breakdown: What Should You Do?

When you face issues with your vehicle, the entire situation can be pretty frustrating for you. No matter how well you maintain your vehicle, breakdowns are something that you cannot avoid. Car breakdowns can take place anytime and anywhere, no matter where you are located. But if you follow the correct steps, you can easily prevent something unwanted from taking place. The information you will come across through these websites will tell you how to deal with car breakdowns. The following breakdown guide can also be of some help:
Public SafetyDaily Beast

Don’t Be a Good Samaritan Unless You Know What You’re Doing

I teach war correspondents how to respond if a colleague is tear-gassed or shot. A recent shopping expedition in Manhattan convinced me that everyone, not just the frontline reporter, needs these extreme first aid skills as well. A violent crime wave is hitting big cities, and I happened to stumble into the latest and was caught in a fog of pepper spray. Some extremely well-meaning bystanders wanted to help, but they actually risked making things worse. I’m sharing my best tips on how not to respond in case you chance upon a victim of Mace, its cousin bear spray, or worse.
Animalseatmy.news

Do You Know About These Dangerous Pet Turtles at Home?

This is the Red-eared slider turtle, one of the most popular pet turtles across the world. It is adorable and when you buy, it is so small that it fits into a matchbox. But behind this cuteness lurks something very dangerous. This turtle poses a threat because it is an invasive species.
Apparelfuraffinity.net

Do you see it yet?

So, I finally have the parts to make my prototype pair of collars! They're going to probably be pink with purple accents and they'll be a bit chunky. I need to find a source for two-inch parts, but these one inch ones should be good for out-of-suit use!. If you're...
CarsJalopnik

What Car Fact Do You Wish You Knew Earlier?

When I was 18, I bought my 2013 Mazda 2. My sweet, sweet Mazda 2. But as it neared the end of its first gas tank, I had a bit of a panic: I had no idea what side the gas tank was on. I readjusted my side mirrors to figure it out as I slowly entered the nearest gas station, then parked, wiping sweat from my brow, crisis averted.
PetsOrlando Sentinel

My Pet World: Why dogs pee in their owner’s beds

I have a 6-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel named Remy. He’s housebroken and never used training pads. When my grandkids come over, Remy is fine with the girls, but Remy seems anxious when my boyfriend’s two-year-old grandson is around. The other day, he was running around the house with Remy’s favorite toy animal. The next day, Remy urinated in his bed and then a few days later, he urinated in mine. Do you think it could be because the grandson had his toy? — Kathy, Seaford Island, New York.
Skin Careohmymag.co.uk

Here's what to do if you get sunburnt this summer

Now that the sun is out, and the heat’s turning up, everyone’s rushing outside to catch a bit of that summerglow. But, if you’re not careful, a summer glow can quickly turn into a sunburn that is painful, itchy, and it might even leave you looking like a freshly picked tomato.
AnimalsPosted by
AdrianaS

91 Dogs And 21 Cats Rescued From Filthy, Neglectful Household

WARNING: Images and videos might be disturbing to some readers. The Humane Society of Washington County in Maryland took in around 817 pets in 2020. Now, in only one day, they brought in about 12% of that number. They rescued 112 dogs and cats from an unsanitary household where their grooming needs were clearly neglected.