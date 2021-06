Fifth graders will be the only students guaranteed to be able to stay at their current schools when new elementary school attendance areas take effect. On Monday night, the Columbia School Board voted 6-1 for a scenario that redraws boundaries for several elementary schools. As part of that vote, fifth graders may finish out their elementary school years at their currents schools. Whether that applies to fifth graders in the 2022-2023 school year or the 2023-2024 school year depends on when the changes affect them.