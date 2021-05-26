Former Orange County band teacher sentenced to 5 years after pleading guilty to engaging in sex act with teenager

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A former Orange County band teacher will spend five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to using a child for sex.

Christopher Blackmer worked at Winter Park High School until about two years ago.

He was arrested in 2019 on charges of sexual performance by a child (possession of child pornography).

Investigators said they found video on his phone showing him having sex with a teenager.

Blackmer pleaded guilty in March to five counts of using a child for sex and five counts of having material depicting sexual performance by a child.

He was sentenced to five years in prison and must register as a sex offender.

