Former Orange County band teacher sentenced to 5 years after pleading guilty to engaging in sex act with teenager
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A former Orange County band teacher will spend five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to using a child for sex.
Christopher Blackmer worked at Winter Park High School until about two years ago.
He was arrested in 2019 on charges of sexual performance by a child (possession of child pornography).
Investigators said they found video on his phone showing him having sex with a teenager.
Blackmer pleaded guilty in March to five counts of using a child for sex and five counts of having material depicting sexual performance by a child.
He was sentenced to five years in prison and must register as a sex offender.
