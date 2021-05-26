Cancel
Wyoming State

Update: NWS Says Baseball Size Hail, 70 MPH Winds Possible in SE Wyoming

By Doug Randall
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service now says 70 mile-per-hour winds and baseball-size hail are possible in southeast Wyoming today [May 26]. The agency posted this weather statement at 8 a.m.:. There is a Marginal (Level 1) to Enhanced (Level 3) risk of severe thunderstorms across southeastern Wyoming...

Casper, WY
