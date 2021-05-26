Update: NWS Says Baseball Size Hail, 70 MPH Winds Possible in SE Wyoming

It was a day that will live in Albany County's memory for a long time. Multiple tornadoes touched down near Laramie on the evening of June 6, 2018. An isolated supercell thunderstorm developed in central Albany County about 8 miles north of Laramie during the late afternoon on 06/06/18. The storm initially produced a tornado 3 to 4 miles west of Highway 30. The tornado tracked east across Highway 30 and ntensified rapidly moving through mainly open fields. Numerous wooden power poles were snapped along County Road 121, along with several galvanized steel utility poles which were bent 90 degrees at the base. Grass was scoured out of the ground in a wide swath approximately one third of a mile in width near the intersection of County Road 121 and Cattle Drive. This is consistent with an EF-3 tornado. The tornado was observed to continue east up into.