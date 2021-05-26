AAUW Holds Annual May Brunch At Palette

The Clean Waters Partnership (CWP) was created to protect local waterways and create a watershed management plan for this area in 2016. A large portion of this plan involves engaging the community in fun and educational events to learn more about lakes and streams, according to a news release from CWP. The education committee is a collaboration of the Kosciusko Soil and Water Conservation District, Lilly Center for Lakes and Streams, The Watershed Foundation and the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation. This year, CWP is teaming up with the Indiana Children and Nature Network (ICAN) to host a series of Nature Play Days.