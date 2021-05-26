AAUW Holds Annual May Brunch At Palette
WARSAW — The Warsaw branch of the American Association of University Women held their annual May Brunch at the Palette Restaurant May 15, with 14 members in attendance. President Lynn Groff welcomed everyone and recognized hostesses Cindy Nolton and Ann White and reminded the members to sign up to be a hostess for the 2021-2022 meetings. Roll call was taken by Secretary Elisa McPherson with each member sharing her plans for Spring/Summer activities.