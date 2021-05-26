THREE WILD WEST EVENTS IN PIONEERTOWN THIS SATURDAY

Lots of old western fun in Pioneertown Saturday. The Mane Street Stampede Wild West show will meet the Gunfighters for Hire this Saturday, May 29. The Two western reenactment groups will shoot it out as part of the Grubstake days Pony Express event in front of the Pioneertown Post Office at high noon. At 1 p.m. the Mane Street Stampede will perform its regular show in front of Pioneer Bowl. The Gunfighters for Hire will be performing at 2:30 p.m. These shows are free to the public and family oriented. Both groups are all volunteer actors who donate to local charities.