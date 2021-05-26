Cancel
Joshua Tree, CA

JOSHUA TREE WATER PLAY OPENS FRIDAY

By Z107.7 News
 15 days ago

Just in time for Memorial Day, the Water Play Park at Sunburst Park in Joshua Tree will be open this Friday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Recreation Coordinator Tammie Moore said afterwards the area will be open weekly Thursday-Monday until Labor Day Weekend. When visiting, please help keep our community safe by following current CDC & California Department of Public Health guidelines. For more information you may contact the Joshua Tree Rec & Park District Office at 760-366-8415.

