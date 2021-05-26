JOSHUA TREE WATER PLAY OPENS FRIDAY

Desert Daze — the psych-heavy festival that’s set up camp around Joshua Tree in California for the past decade — didn’t have a 2020 edition like most festivals, and they won’t have a proper 2021 one either. The organizers have just announced that in lieu of a more formal festival, they’ll throw a series of shows at the local institution Pappy & Harriet’s over the course of a few weeks this fall. Those shows will take place from 10/17-11/23 at the venue, though how many shows there will be and who is performing is still TBA. If it’s anything like their past lineups, though, there’s sure to be some cool choices.