JOSHUA TREE WATER PLAY OPENS FRIDAY
Just in time for Memorial Day, the Water Play Park at Sunburst Park in Joshua Tree will be open this Friday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Recreation Coordinator Tammie Moore said afterwards the area will be open weekly Thursday-Monday until Labor Day Weekend. When visiting, please help keep our community safe by following current CDC & California Department of Public Health guidelines. For more information you may contact the Joshua Tree Rec & Park District Office at 760-366-8415.z1077fm.com