As people emerge from pandemic, they’re buying surprising items

You’ve been waiting … and waiting … and waiting for this amazing, magical day when you could return to “normal life.”. For many people in the U.S., it feels like that dim light at the end of the pandemic tunnel is becoming brighter. My 12- and 14-year-old daughters now have their first COVID-19 vaccination, with the second one soon to follow. I was euphoric when the kids received their shots, choking up under my mask at the relief that my family was now unlikely to get sick or pass the coronavirus on to others more vulnerable than we are. Finally our family could start returning to so-called normal life.