Landers, CA

LANDERS MAN ACCUSED OF ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON

By Z107.7 News
z1077fm.com
 15 days ago

A Landers man was arrested Tuesday, accused of hitting another man in the head with a pipe. Tuesday morning, the victim went to a vacant home in the 60400 block of Stearman Road in Landers to tell James Nobles, 40, and his mother—who had moved in at the invitation of another tenant—that there was no room to rent and they had to move out. Nobles was cordial and said they would be gone in the evening, but the other tenant became belligerent and demanded the victim rent a room to them. The victim left, and returned about 9:45 p.m. to find that everyone was still there. The victim said the tenant started yelling at him, and Nobles ran at him with a metal pipe and hit him on the left side of his head,. The victim needed six stitches at Hi-Desert Medical Center. Nobles had left the home by the time deputies arrived, but he was back when deputies returned about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. James Nobles was arrested for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury, booked into the Morongo Basin Jail, with his bail set at $50,000.

Landers, CA
