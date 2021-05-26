Cancel
Twentynine Palms, CA

TWENTYNINE PALMS’ LUCKIE PARK POOL OPENS SATURDAY

By Z107.7 News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Luckie Park pool in Twentynine Palms will open this Saturday, May 29, during Memorial Day weekend. Hours will be 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is $4 per person; $2.50 for those 55 and older, and free for children under 3. A 20-visit pass is $36. Senior social swim and adult lap swim will start June 14. Hours will be Monday through Friday, 11:30 to 12:30. Admission is $2.50, or a season pass for $31. For more information, call 760-367-5777.

