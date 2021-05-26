Cancel
Great white shark population rises as people head back to the beach

TODAY.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese 6 bestsellers are essential for summer — and they're all under $30. There’s new evidence that shark populations are growing on both coasts, and while the news may be unsettling for beachgoers, scientists say it’s a positive sign. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY from Jupiter, Florida.

www.today.com
